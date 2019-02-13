BORMAN MARY KATHERINE (DORNECKER/VOLTZ)

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mary Katherine Borman, 88, of Freedom, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 at The Arbors-St. Barnabas in Valencia, PA. Born April 27, 1930 in Bellevue, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Dornecker. Mary was a proud mom, homemaker, and working professional. In addition to raising her family, she worked in the banking industry for over 30 years where she enjoyed meeting and talking with members of the community. She retired from Union National Bank as Assistant Manager in 1994. After her retirement she became very involved in social groups and volunteer work through her church; St. Ferdinand's Catholic Church in Cranberry Township, PA. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, spending time with her husband, socializing with family and friends, and every precious moment visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved husband of 17 years, Vincent Borman; two sisters, Dolores Smith (Don) and Phoebe Dixon; seven children, Charles E. Voltz (Paula), David Voltz (Kim), Jon Voltz (Joyce), Nancy Lessig (Sherwood), Robert Voltz (Erma), Russ Borman and Kathy Mcdougall (Donald); seventeen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Langdon; brother-in-law, Thomas Langdon; brother-in-law, Joseph Dixon; and daughter-in-law, Catherine E. Voltz. Family and friends will be received at DEVLIN'S FUNERAL HOME, 2678 Rochester Road in Cranberry Township, PA. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 14th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 15th, at St. Ferdinand's Catholic Church in Cranberry Township, PA. Interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery in Ross Township, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at www.curealz.org.