Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Age 77, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, December 27, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of 58 years to Michael F. Bondi, Sr.; loving mother of Teresa (Mark) Windstein, Michael F. (Jeanine) Bondi, Jr. and Lori Windstein; cherished grandma of John (Lauren) Windstein, Kimberly (Dustin) Harsch, Matthew (Caroline) Bondi and Mark Bondi; great-grandma of Lucas Windstein; sister of Thomas (Mary Agnes) Miller; sister-in-law of John (Gloria) Bondi, Carol (Mike) Bulsak and the late Richard (Maureen) Bondi; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be announced. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 2835 E Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
