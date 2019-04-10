|
MULLOOLY MARY KATHLEEN
August 21, 1948-April 7, 2019
Originally of Noblestown, PA, was a 1966 graduate of South Fayette High School and a 1970 graduate of Waynesburg College. A consummate educator, her teaching career began in the Fort Cherry School District (Midway Elementary), and then as a founding member of the French Elementary Magnet at East Hills (Pittsburgh Public Schools). She retired from teaching after several years at the Banksville Elementary. Mary Kathleen is survived by her brother, Jim (Wheeling, W. VA); her sister, Rebecca Denova (Jim); her brother, Chuck (Joan, Ardara, PA); and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the ALTMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Wheeling, W. VA, and are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Multiple-Sclerosis Foundation of Pennsylvania, PA Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019