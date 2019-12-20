|
|
HEINZ MARY KATHRYN (GLESKY)
Age 79, of Plum, on Wednesday, December, 18, 2019. Beloved wife of almost 60 years to the late Frederick L. Heinz; mother of Fred (Carleen) Heinz, James (Carol) Heinz, Mark (Kathy) Heinz, Stephanie (Michael) Antenucci, and the late Denise Shelow; mother-in-law of Robert Shelow; grandmother of Kelly and Erin Heinz, Amanda (Shaun) Byrne, Christina and Scott Heinz, Jamie Kane, Mackenzie (Kiki) Heinz, Andrew (Casey) Shelow, Alexandria (Tony) Cuculino, Lauren, Mitchell, and Elizabeth Antenucci; great-grandmother of four; sister of Larry (Mary Jean) Glesky, Patsy Ann (Michael) Moroney, Noreen Miller, and the late Bernard Glesky, and Michael (Rose) Glesky; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 a.m. in St. Januarius Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019