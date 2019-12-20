Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
MARY KATHRYN (GLESKY) HEINZ

MARY KATHRYN (GLESKY) HEINZ Obituary
HEINZ MARY KATHRYN (GLESKY)

Age 79, of Plum, on Wednesday, December, 18, 2019. Beloved wife of almost 60 years to the late Frederick L. Heinz; mother of Fred (Carleen) Heinz, James (Carol) Heinz, Mark (Kathy) Heinz, Stephanie (Michael) Antenucci, and the late Denise Shelow; mother-in-law of Robert Shelow; grandmother of Kelly and Erin Heinz, Amanda (Shaun) Byrne, Christina and Scott Heinz, Jamie Kane, Mackenzie (Kiki) Heinz, Andrew (Casey) Shelow, Alexandria (Tony) Cuculino, Lauren, Mitchell, and Elizabeth Antenucci; great-grandmother of four; sister of Larry (Mary Jean) Glesky, Patsy Ann (Michael) Moroney, Noreen Miller, and the late Bernard Glesky, and Michael (Rose) Glesky; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 a.m. in St. Januarius Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
