SHANABARGER MARY KATHRYN "SUNNY"
Age 95, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Stuart Meyers Hospice House in Palm Coast, FL. Sunny and her family were longtime residents of Dormont, PA. She was born to William E. and Helen VanGilder on December 29, 1923. Sunny was a graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University. She married J. Lewis Shanabarger on March 30, 1946. They have two daughters, Ellen Kay and Janet Susan. She was involved in the ladies auxiliary of Dormont Fire Department, VFW Post 694, American Legion and South Hills Elks. She is survived by her daughters, Ellen Kay (Richard) Stucky and Janet Smith; a sister, Emma Francis "Babe" Miller; cousins and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to AdventHealth Hospice in Palm Coast, FL.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019