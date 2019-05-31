COX MARY KAY (KOVAC)

Died May 25th at age 89. The Whitehall resident died of kidney disease in hospice care at Concordia of South Hills. She was born to George and Mary Kovac of McKeesport on September 29, 1929. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Alberta "Bert" Wilson, Bernadette "Bernie" Sedlar and Jean Cameron. Mary Kay is survived by her loving daughter, Linda Lins of Seattle and her devoted niece, Cydney Sedlar. She will by missed by additional nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mary Kay was employed at Westinghouse/Bettis Plant for 19 years, worked briefly for IRS and retired from the PA Dept of Public Welfare. In mid-life she enrolled at The University of Pittsburgh. She earned a B.S. in Psychology, followed by a Masters from GSPIA, the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs. In her private life Mary Kay was an early and active member of NOW (National Organization for Women). She was a self-taught stock investor, assiduously watching the market. She enjoyed gambling at local casinos, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. An opera devotee, Mary Kay saw Pavarotti perform at LaScala in Milan. She treasured a photo of her meeting the divo in person. She was also an ardent fan of The Steelers and The Penguins. Family and friends knew not to call when a game was on. Mary Kay will be remembered by her loved ones for her enthusiastic commitment. She was always eager to share her knowledge and the wisdom of her experience. She will be missed for her engaging wit and exuberant personality. Arrangements are private following cremation.