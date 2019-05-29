HRBAL SISTER MARY KENNETH

A Sister of Charity of Nazareth, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 89, and in the 72nd year of her religious life. Sister entered the Congregation of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity from Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Johnston, PA in 1947. Sister Mary Kenneth received her B.S.Ed. from Duquesne University, followed by her Master of Arts Degree from Cardinal Stritch University with a major in Special Education. Her teaching ministry included 21 years in primary education, 17 years in special education, and 20 years teaching Kindergarten at the Vincentian Child Care Center. During her many years of education ministry, Sister served in the dioceses of Pittsburgh and Greensburg, PA, and Youngstown, Ohio. When illness forced her into retirement, Sister spent many hours a day in prayer for the needs of the Community and world. After a brief time at the Vincentian Home she passed away peacefully. There are certain words and phrases that characterize Sister Mary Kenneth such as deep faith, prayerfulness, sense of humor, kindness and a beautiful smile. Her deep love of children is evident by her heart for those with disabilities and who were mentally challenged. Sister Mary Kenneth was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary (Beno) Hrbal. She is survived by her brother, John Hrabal; and nieces, nephews, and Sisters in Community. Friends will be received at St. Louise Convent, 8200 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, PA, on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the convent chapel on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by internment in the Sisters' Cemetery on the convent grounds. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.