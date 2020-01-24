|
|
PICKAR MARY KOHLER
Age 72, of Bridgeville, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Friends welcome Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Neville House Association Inc., in care of Woodville Plantation Project, 1375 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Complete obituary to follow in Sunday's newspaper.
www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020