Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY PICKAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY KOHLER PICKAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY KOHLER PICKAR Obituary
PICKAR MARY KOHLER

Age 72, of Bridgeville, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Friends welcome Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Neville House Association Inc., in care of Woodville Plantation Project, 1375 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Complete obituary to follow in Sunday's newspaper.


www.slaterfuneral.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now