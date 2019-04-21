Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BALT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY KULENICH BALT

Obituary Condolences

MARY KULENICH BALT Obituary
BALT MARY KULENICH

Age 91, of South Fayette, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April, 18, 2019 at her home with her daughter by her side. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Peter Balt; loving mother of Marcia (Edgar) Shaffer and the late Peter Thomas Balt. Mary is preceded in death by six siblings, Michael, Steven, John, Peter, Metro and Jacob Kulenich; she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a lifelong member of Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church in Carnegie. She will be remembered for her strong faith, caring nature, and most of all, love of family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Rd., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Monday 2-8 p.m., where a Parastas Service will be held Monday at 7:30 p.m. and a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 11 a.m. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation,https://www.amedisys.com/about/foundation/, 3854 American Way, Suite A Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Please add or view tributes at 


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now