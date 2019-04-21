BALT MARY KULENICH

Age 91, of South Fayette, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April, 18, 2019 at her home with her daughter by her side. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Peter Balt; loving mother of Marcia (Edgar) Shaffer and the late Peter Thomas Balt. Mary is preceded in death by six siblings, Michael, Steven, John, Peter, Metro and Jacob Kulenich; she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a lifelong member of Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church in Carnegie. She will be remembered for her strong faith, caring nature, and most of all, love of family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Rd., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Monday 2-8 p.m., where a Parastas Service will be held Monday at 7:30 p.m. and a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 11 a.m. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation,https://www.amedisys.com/about/foundation/, 3854 American Way, Suite A Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Please add or view tributes at

