KULICK MARY
Age 90, of Plum, on Friday, September 27, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph; beloved mother of Audrey (Thomas) Kulick-Glunt and JoAnn (Chris) Karkowsky; grandmother of Jessica (B.J.) Barch, David (Lindsey) Glunt, Christopher (Charise) Karkowsky and Nicholas (Michelle) Karkowsky; great-grandmother of Parker, Olivia, Bennett and Brooks; sister of Cecilia Liko and the late John, Paul, Rev. Cyril, Anthony, Sr. Audrey and Honey; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019