CRIVELLI MARY L.
Age 94, of McKees Rocks passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late James P. Crivelli; dear mother of Sandra and her husband, Joe Horgan and Jim Crivelli, Jr. and his wife, Debi Crivelli; loving grandmother of Lisa (Michael) Stelmack, Kevin Crivelli, Dana (Tyler) Marinello, Dr. Justin (Brittany) Crivelli, Danielle Pindel and Douglas (Kelsie) DeBlasio; great-grandmother of James "Jake" Stelmack, Adriana Crivelli, Noah Crivelli, Heath Crivelli, Giuliana Pindel, Caison Pindel, Brady Conn, Roman DeBlasio and Maddox DeBlasio; sister of Sylvia (the late Joseph) Bongiorno and Thomas (Mary Jane) DiPietro; daughter of the late Nicholas and Giovanella DiPietro. May was a a loving wife, mother and friend to all. She enjoyed a full life with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Stowe Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th St., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15 at 9:30 a.m. in Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Mary's Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The Crivelli family would like to thank the staff and residents at Providence Point and Gallagher Hospice for their friendship and loving support. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020