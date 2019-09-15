|
MCCAFFREY MARY L.
Age 90, of Plum, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Wife of the late Richard Stemmerich and Carl McCaffrey; loving mother of Debbie (Bill) Moran, Patricia (John) Williams, Dale (Nancy) Stemmerich and the late Richard "Butch" Stemmerich; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 11. Friends received, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Tuesday 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019