Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
MARY L. MCCAFFREY

MARY L. MCCAFFREY Obituary
MCCAFFREY MARY L.

Age 90, of Plum, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Wife of the late Richard Stemmerich and Carl McCaffrey; loving mother of Debbie (Bill) Moran, Patricia (John) Williams, Dale (Nancy) Stemmerich and the late Richard "Butch" Stemmerich; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 11. Friends received, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Tuesday 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
