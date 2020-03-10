MESSNER MARY L. (MARFLAK)
Age 82, of N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, on Monday morning, March 9, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Pauline (Perock) and Albert Marflak; beloved wife of the late Ronald "Pete" Messner, who passed on March 25, 2016. Beloved mother of Rona (Tom) Stewart, Luann (Rick) Terabasso, and Kevin Messner (fiancée Connie Mitchell); cherished grandmother of Emily, Nicholas, Ryan, Ciara, Cortney, Ashley, Michael, Kaylee, and Aubrey; adored great-grandmother of Lexus and Lincoln; sister of the late James and Paul Marflak. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by interment St. Columbkille Cemetery, Imperial.