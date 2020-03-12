SCHERM MARY LEE

Of Forest Hills, age 73, returned home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Margret Mellon and her siblings, Catherine Ferguson, Elizabeth Michael, and Steven Scherm. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Scherm and Anna (Burkhart) Scherm, and by her sister, Louise Ruby. Mary Lee was born on April 9, 1946. She graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in 1964, where one of her fondest memories was leading the band down Penn Avenue as Head Majorette. She went on to graduate from Point Park College. So kind and considerate, she served as a caseworker for PA Dept. of Public Welfare for 35 years. Mary Lee most recently enjoyed spending time with her loving cat, Sweetie Mew, trips to shopping malls with her sister, Libby, and visits from her daughter. Regular highlights of those visits included stops at Dairy Queen, drives around town to admire displays of Christmas lights, strolls through Phipps Conservatory, and going to Penguins games. As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Central Florida where all of her siblings currently reside. Burial will take place at Wm Penn Memorial Cemetery in Churchill. Please consider honoring Mary Lee by making a donation in her memory to Humane Animal Rescue (www.HumaneAnimalRescue.org), 6962 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.