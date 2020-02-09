|
OWREY MARY LESLIE
On January 12, 2020, Mary Leslie Owrey, 97, of McCandless Township, beloved wife of 43 years to the late Herbert "Hub" Owrey, passed away peacefully. Survived by her two daughters, Linda (Late David) Moser and Gayle (Rick) Kivlan; loving grandmother of the late David Moser, Emily (John) Moschitta, Max (Jackie) Moser, Benjamin (Kim) Kivlan, Julie (Matt) Jones and Laura (Jason) Mefford; great-grandmother of Johnny D., Tommy, Norah, Morgan, Lindsay, Chloe, Hannah, Mallory and Nathan. Preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Hayden and Donald Brennaman. Mary Leslie retired at 90 years of age from the Soergels Gift Barn. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. February 22, 2020 at Ingomar United Methodist Church, 1501 W. Ingomar Rd. Contributions may be made to Autism Speaks and Juvenile Diabetes. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020