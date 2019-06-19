Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARY LIBBY (REINSFELDER) MEYER

Of McCandless Twp., on Monday, June 17, 2019. Wife of the late Roy G. Meyer; loving mother of Maureen Heyl (Robert), Karen Fogle (Dennis), Jerry Meyer (Cheryl) and the late Roy Gregory Meyer; also survived by seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa Of Avila Church, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
