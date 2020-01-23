|
|
HOLZWARTH MARY LISA (MALINOWSKI)
Age 55, of West Mifflin, on January 19, 2020, at home Born in McKeesport, she was the daughter of Florence Husfelt of West Mifflin and the late Leonard J. Malinowski. She was a homemaker, was creative with crafts and displayed for Home Interiors and liked to play cards. She was a 32-year survivor as a heart transplant recipient, one of the longest on record, which occurred on Sept. 30, 1987, and was celebrated as her second birthday. The need for a new heart was caused by postpartum cardiomyopathy. She was the wife of John A. Holzwarth of West Mifflin; mother of Anthony James (Michele) Holzwarth of West Mifflin; grandmother of McKenna Holzwarth and Zander Holzwarth; sister of Mark (Kimberly) Malinowski of West Mifflin, Leonard J. Malinowski of White Oak and Robert (Meghan) Husfelt of Pleasant Hills; aunt of Mark Malinowski, Jr., Ashley Malinowski, Vanessa, Valerie, Victoria Malinowski, Haley and Jenna Husfelt, Shannon McGinley and Patrick McGinley. Visitation will be held on Wed. from 6-8 p.m. and Thurs. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, West Mifflin, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Michael Conway officiating. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Mifflin.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020