TYNER MARY LISA

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Mary Lisa Tyner of Oakmont was carried by the Angels into the loving arms of Jesus where she was met by her loving mother, Sonia, (passed April 29, 2018) and her dear father, William, (passed October 7, 1991). She was the cherished sister of Hildy Lieberth (Mike) and Christopher Tyner (Katie). She is also survived by her nephews, Michael William and Maximillian Albert, and nieces, Kathleen and Christine Tyner and grandnieces Lilly, Layla, and Emily. Mary Lisa loved all beauty and nature in the world such as music, art history and travel. She was a proud graduate of Chatham University. She will be sadly missed as she was dedicated to her mother, father, brother and sister. Heaven has gained a bright star. Many thanks to the dedicated workers and volunteers at Family Hospice at Canterbury Place. She requested no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday at 10 am. Arrangements by McCABE BROS., INC.

www.mccabebrothers.com