GALLAGHER MARY LOIS (HOFFMAN)
On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Mary Lois (Hoffman) Gallagher of Bellevue, died at the age of 99. She was the wife of the late Bernard J. Gallagher, married for 50 years; beloved mother of Judith Corr (Patrick), John Dennis Gallagher, Kathleen E. Lutz (Keith) and M. Eileen Gallagher; sister of the late Madeline M. Lawton (A. Robert), late John Hoffman and late Fred J. Hoffman (Joan); also survived by 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday, 2-6 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Ave., Bellevue at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019. (Everyone will meet at the Church)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019