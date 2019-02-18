Home

Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MARY LOU BICKERTON


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY LOU BICKERTON Obituary
BICKERTON MARY LOU

Age 92, of Finleyville died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Mon Valley Care Center in Carroll Township. She was born September 16, 1926, in Clairton; a daughter of Melvin and Edna McLaughlin Jones. Mrs. Bickerton was a homemaker and member of Peters Creek Baptist Church in Library. Surviving are three sons, Frederick Bickerton, Jr. (Debbie) of Elizabeth Township, Charles Bickerton (Vicki) of Birmingham, AL and Alan Bickerton (Joyce) of Baldwin; two daughters, Barbara Uziel (Ken) of Bethel Park and Beth Biagini (Jay) of Medina, OH; a brother, James Halt of West Elizabeth; a son-in-law, John Warren of Finleyville; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Deceased are her husband, Frederick Bickerton, who died in October of 2015; a daughter, Kathy Warren; and a brother, Charles Jones. Friends will be received on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 3-6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 35460 Washington Avenue, in Finleyville. Private interment in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences to:


kegelfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
