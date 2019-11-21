|
On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Mary Lou (Gibbons) Connolly, age 87, formerly of Emsworth, passed away peacefully in her home at Masonic Village. Daughter of the late Joseph E. and Josephine M. (Studeny) Gibbons; beloved mother of Eileen (Tony) Petrack, Susie (Greg) Hicks, Sandy (Joe) Moore and Dennis (Amy) Connolly; grandmother of Joey, Mikey, Alex, Leanne and Greg; also survived by sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Filsinger and LaVerne Connolly; and by many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was an amazing woman and wonderful mother; kind and thoughtful, loved to laugh and a talented artist throughout the years. She was retired from Bell Telephone after many years of service. Family and friends received Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, 15202. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Village, 1000 Masonic Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019