Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Di lORIO MARY LOU "SANDY"

Age 84, of Monroeville, PA passed away on March 27, 2019.  Wife of the late Michael A. Di Iorio; mother of James (Dee) P. Richmond, Jerry Richmond, and Michaelann Di Iorio; grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of nine. In addition to her husband, she was preceded  in death by father, Joseph Tramonte; mother, Helen (Mancuso) Tramonte; two sisters, Rosemary Hurley and Joann Morgan. Friends will be received on Friday from 6-8 p.m., at  the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at NOON at St. Bernadette Church.  Interment to follow at Mt. Hope.


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
