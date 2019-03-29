|
|
Di lORIO MARY LOU "SANDY"
Age 84, of Monroeville, PA passed away on March 27, 2019. Wife of the late Michael A. Di Iorio; mother of James (Dee) P. Richmond, Jerry Richmond, and Michaelann Di Iorio; grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of nine. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by father, Joseph Tramonte; mother, Helen (Mancuso) Tramonte; two sisters, Rosemary Hurley and Joann Morgan. Friends will be received on Friday from 6-8 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at NOON at St. Bernadette Church. Interment to follow at Mt. Hope.
www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019