FRITSCHE MARY LOU
Age 82, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. Daughter of the late William F. and Mary E. Fritsche; loving sister of the late Harry F. Fritsche and William C. Fritsche; survived by two nephews and a cousin, Darlene Faessel. She is also survived by lifelong friends, Gail and Paul Stutz, Joan and Tom Traymar and Jeffrey and Ellen Allias. Mary Lou was a longtime employee of Mellon Bank and served as the first female Vice President. Mary Lou will be missed by all who knew her and will be remembered for her kindness and generosity. Friends will be received on Sunday from Noon until 4 PM at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, 412-364-4444. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Avila Church (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Burial will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019