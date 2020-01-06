|
|
GRUBER MARY LOU (WALLACE)
Of Spring Hill on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born April 24, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Peter J. and Amelia R. (Hart) Wallace; beloved wife of the late William F. Gruber, Sr.; loving mother of Mary Carol Horvath (Gary), Rosanne Longo (the late Denny), William F. Gruber, Jr. (Corinne), Christine M. Lopez and the late Mark J. Gruber; sister of Betty Claire Adamson, JoAnn Rooney, Gemma Massimiani, Mary Ladesic and the late Henry "Jimmy" Wallace; proud grandmother of Jason and Amy Longo, Luke, Maggie, Aaron and Alex Gruber and the late Ryan Horvath; best friend of Elsie Resosky. Mary Lou loved bowling, playng cards and crocheting. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian burial at St. Boniface Church Friday, 10 a.m. Special thanks to Vincentian Home Staff and Caregivers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020