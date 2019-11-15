Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Munhall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LOU HARKLESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU (SZEKELY) HARKLESS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOU (SZEKELY) HARKLESS Obituary
HARKLESS MARY LOU (SZEKELY)

On November 13, 2019, age 84 of Munhall. Mary Lou was born in Homestead the daughter of the late Julius and Mary (Magnes) Szekely; beloved wife of the late Warren Harkless; cherished mother of Darlene (Mark) Voit, Terri (Dan) Smith and Robert (Gretchen) Harkless; loving grandmother of Nikki (Mike) Pearce, Melissa (Jeff) Getty, Michael (Mandy) Voit, Julie (Ed) Tozzi, Tina (Luke) Getsy and Mindi (Tim) Mills; special great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her siblings, Edward and twin brother Robert. Mary Lou was a lifelong member of St. Therese Church, liked to play cards with her card club, and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Therese Church, Munhall. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY LOU's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now