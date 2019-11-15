|
HARKLESS MARY LOU (SZEKELY)
On November 13, 2019, age 84 of Munhall. Mary Lou was born in Homestead the daughter of the late Julius and Mary (Magnes) Szekely; beloved wife of the late Warren Harkless; cherished mother of Darlene (Mark) Voit, Terri (Dan) Smith and Robert (Gretchen) Harkless; loving grandmother of Nikki (Mike) Pearce, Melissa (Jeff) Getty, Michael (Mandy) Voit, Julie (Ed) Tozzi, Tina (Luke) Getsy and Mindi (Tim) Mills; special great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her siblings, Edward and twin brother Robert. Mary Lou was a lifelong member of St. Therese Church, liked to play cards with her card club, and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Therese Church, Munhall. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019