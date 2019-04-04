HILLIARD MARY LOU (MITCHELL)

Age 66, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home, with her devoted family and best friend by her side. She was born March 6, 1953, a daughter of the late Connie Mitchell and Margaret "Peg" (Wiederstein) Robinson. Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was Lutheran by faith. Mary Lou cherished the time she spent with her beloved family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis; and brother, John. Mary Lou will be dearly missed by her loving family, She is survived by her devoted husband, Robert Hilliard; daughter, Mary Jo Albright (John); stepdaughter, Stacey Hilliard; sister, Patricia Peters (Darrell), brother, Robert Mitchell (Sandy); stepfather, Robert Robinson; former husband, Dennis Ayers Sr., sister-in-law, Linda Schmitt (Robert); several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Mary Lou was the very proud grandmother of Morgan, Ethan, Jessica, John and Michael, all of whom will especially miss her. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, (724) 468-1177. Funeral services for Mary Lou will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Steven Myers officiating. Graveside committal services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to and mailed to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Please write "Mary Lou Hilliard" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit:

www.VaiaFuncralHomecom