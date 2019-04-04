Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HILLIARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU (MITCHELL) HILLIARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY LOU (MITCHELL) HILLIARD Obituary
HILLIARD MARY LOU (MITCHELL)

Age 66, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home, with her devoted family and best friend by her side. She was born March 6, 1953, a daughter of the late Connie Mitchell and Margaret "Peg" (Wiederstein) Robinson. Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was Lutheran by faith. Mary Lou cherished the time she spent with her beloved family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis; and brother, John. Mary Lou will be dearly missed by her loving family, She is survived by her devoted husband, Robert Hilliard; daughter, Mary Jo Albright (John); stepdaughter, Stacey Hilliard; sister, Patricia Peters (Darrell), brother, Robert Mitchell (Sandy); stepfather, Robert Robinson; former husband, Dennis Ayers Sr., sister-in-law, Linda Schmitt (Robert); several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Mary Lou was the very proud grandmother of Morgan, Ethan, Jessica, John and Michael, all of whom will especially miss her. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, (724) 468-1177. Funeral services for Mary Lou will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Steven Myers officiating. Graveside committal services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to and mailed to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Please write "Mary Lou Hilliard" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit:


www.VaiaFuncralHomecom

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now