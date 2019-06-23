Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
More Obituaries for MARY JUBECK
MARY LOU (LOHMAN) JUBECK

MARY LOU (LOHMAN) JUBECK Obituary
JUBECK MARY LOU (LOHMAN)

Age 92, of Bon Air, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 67 years of the late Michael Jubeck. Loving mother of William (Bridgett) of South Park, Jean (Tim) Gerrity of Bon Air, Barbara (Keith) Myers of Tarpon Springs, FL, Diane (Mark) Hoegerl of Hayes, VA, and the late Ellen M. Jubeck; loving gram of seven grandchildren; and great-grandma of 13; preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Lohman. Mary Lou had two brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary Lou loved to sew and bake cookies. Family and Friends welcome Sunday 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Monday at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Calvary cemetery. Www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
