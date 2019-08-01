Home

MARY LOU LETTERLE


1931 - 2019
MARY LOU LETTERLE Obituary
LETTERLE MARY LOU

Age 87, of Mount Vernon, Illinois passed away at 7:25 A.M. July 28, 2019 at Hamilton Memorial Nursing Home in Mcleansboro, Illinois. She was born November 29, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to The late Jacob and Hazel Louise (LaVelle) Gheldberg. She married Robert Errot Letterle on September 17, 1949. They were blessed with nearly sixty-three years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 25, 2012. Mary Lou is survived by her children, John C. Letterle and wife, Sondra of Horseshoe, North Carolina, James D. Letterle of Joliet, Illinois, Robin Gelfius and husband, Glenn of Dahlgren, Illinois, and Renee Baldwin of Hagerstown, Maryland; grandchildren, Mary Helen Letterle, Glen Letterle, Haley Letterle, John Letterle, Christina Letterle, Sunny Letterle, Paulette Halvax, Dustin Letterle, Cole Gelfius, Lucas Ward, Jennifer Ward, Aimee Jo Ward, and Meghan Richards; seventeen great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Steele of Arlington, Texas; brothers-in-law, Gene O'Neal of Oceanside, California, Louis Letterle and wife, Anita of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her son, Jefferey R. Letterle, and granddaughter, Claire R. Gelfius. In honor of Mary Lou's request a public service will not be held. Call HUGHEY FUNERAL HOME at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
