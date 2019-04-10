O'CONNOR MARY LOU

Age 70, passed away as a result of complications from cancer treatment on April 7th, 2019, surrounded by the family that she and Terry, her loving husband of 50 years, built. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, Mary Lou began her career as a dental hygienist. Over the years, she balanced work, family, friends, and her marriage with elegance and grace; she was a wise, generous mother to Jennifer Haggerty (Joseph Kunze), and Sean O'Connor (Courtney); she was a loving grandmother to Ryan, Brady, Lily, and Quinn; as well as a wonderful sister to Bonnie and Betty. A woman of great faith and humility, she never let her 11-year battle with cancer impede her zest for life nor her care for her family. When Mary Lou and Terry weren't at home in Peters Township, they were at their vacation home in Myrtle Beach, where they would frequently host the whole family and when they weren't at the beach, they would travel the world. "Nema", as the grandkids call her, was a friend and mentor to many. But, most of all, she was the matriarch of a strong and close family. Anyone that knew Mary Lou knew that she was always a beacon of light. She maintained her sense of humor and her smile until the very end. May her beautiful soul rest in peace, with a book in her hand, her toes in the sand, and a smile on her face. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Mary Lou's honor. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com