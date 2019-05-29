Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
PROVENZANO MARY LOU (WEBBER)

Age 82, of North Huntingdon, formerly of North Braddock, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Felix; loving mother of Debbie Hutchinson (Michael), of North Huntingdon, Felicia Provenzano (Charles Dusetzina), of Penn Twp., and the late James Provenzano and his surviving wife, Teresa; dear grandmother of Luke, Charles, Logan, Rachel, Gabrielle, and Stephanie; sister of James, Rebecca, Rodney, Joanne, and the late Patricia and David. Mary Lou is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Tuesday only, from 4-7 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale, where a blessing service will take place on Wednesday Morning at 10:30 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
