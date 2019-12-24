|
RATTAY MARY LOU
Of Pittsburgh, PA, age 68 years young, went peacefully on December 22, 2019, to be with her brother, Bill Fogle, and parents, William and Mary Fogle, among others, in heaven, after a sudden but prolonged medical battle. Mary Lou was known for her sarcasm and wit as well as her insatiable appetite for knitting. She thoroughly enjoyed life, especially spending time with her beloved husband of 47 years, David Rattay, and her children, David W. (Kristine) Rattay and Christina Ramsey. Her greatest joy though, came from her five grandchildren; her "bonus" kids, Michael Ramsey, Jr. along with Sarah and Nicole Ekmekchyan, and her "puppies", David A. Rattay and Colten Ramsey. She is also survived by her brother, Larry (Linda) Fogle; sisters-in-law, Bernie Fogle, Kathy (John) McNally; brother-in-law, Bob (Linda) Rattay; "like-a-sister" Cindy (Carl) Dingus; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and Pat Catan co-workers. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412-531-4000 Saturday noon until time of Blessing Service at 6:00 p.m. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CORE - Center for Organ Recovery & Education: https://www.core.org/community/show-your-support/contributions/. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019