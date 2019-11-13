|
SIKSA MARY LOU "LULU" (WENTZ)
Of Murrysville, age 71, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Siksa. Loving mother of Michelle Siksa. Cherished sister of Melvin (Marilyn) Wentz, David P. (Joelle) Wentz, Bernadine (Brad) Owen, Annie (Rich) Vey, Mary Jean Waldschmidt, Michelle (Rick) Steigerwald, John A. (Beth) Wentz, Daniel (Lisa) Wentz and the late Ronald Wentz. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and cousins. LuLu cared for many people during her 35 year career as a nurse, followed by a courageous battle with her own health issues. Friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Joy Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. The family would like to thank LuLu's caretakers especially Sinde and Vickie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019