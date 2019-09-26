Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY WAGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU (SHETTIG) WAGNER


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOU (SHETTIG) WAGNER Obituary
WAGNER MARY LOU (SHETTIG)

Age 96, of Mars, formerly Gibsonia, on September 25, 2019. Born on February 16, 1923, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Plummer) Shettig. Beloved wife of the late Regis H. Wagner; also preceded in death by one brother; four sisters; and one great-grandson; loving mother of Pat (late David) Smith, Larry (Carol) Wagner, Jean (Doug) Dickey, Sue (Bob) Kress, Mary Beth Hodil, and Dan Wagner; sister of Mildred Koburn; also survived by 15 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends Friday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Kilian Church. May Lou was a founding member of St. Richard Church in Gibsonia where she sang in the choir, was an Eucharistic Minister, and was active with Ladies of Charity. In 2008 she moved to Penn-Mar Plaza in Mars and was active with St. Kilian Church. Mary Lou loved her large family, which was the center of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Richard or St. Kilian Churches.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now