WAGNER MARY LOU (SHETTIG)
Age 96, of Mars, formerly Gibsonia, on September 25, 2019. Born on February 16, 1923, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Plummer) Shettig. Beloved wife of the late Regis H. Wagner; also preceded in death by one brother; four sisters; and one great-grandson; loving mother of Pat (late David) Smith, Larry (Carol) Wagner, Jean (Doug) Dickey, Sue (Bob) Kress, Mary Beth Hodil, and Dan Wagner; sister of Mildred Koburn; also survived by 15 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends Friday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Kilian Church. May Lou was a founding member of St. Richard Church in Gibsonia where she sang in the choir, was an Eucharistic Minister, and was active with Ladies of Charity. In 2008 she moved to Penn-Mar Plaza in Mars and was active with St. Kilian Church. Mary Lou loved her large family, which was the center of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Richard or St. Kilian Churches.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019