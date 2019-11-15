|
WINKOWSKI MARY LOU (MILLER)
Age 77, formerly of Mt. Oliver, on November 14, 2019. Loving wife of the late Paul F.; cherished mother of Lisa Bick (Jim) and Mark E. (Judy); dear sister of Shirley Ross (Earl); adoring grandmother of Kailee Rae and Jenna Rose; doting great-grandmother of Juliana Lynn Hlasnik; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sat. from 3 p.m. until the 7 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019