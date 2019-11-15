Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
WINKOWSKI MARY LOU (MILLER)

Age 77, formerly of Mt. Oliver, on November 14, 2019. Loving wife of the late Paul F.; cherished mother of Lisa Bick (Jim) and Mark E. (Judy); dear sister of Shirley Ross (Earl); adoring grandmother of Kailee Rae and Jenna Rose; doting great-grandmother of Juliana Lynn Hlasnik; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sat. from 3 p.m. until the 7 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -