Age 89, passed away peacefully, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Lloyd Wolf, Jr.; loving mother of Lloyd (Rosalba) Wolf III and Michele (Fred) Pitaro; loving and devoted Nana of Christina and Melissa Wolf; sister of the late Nick, Frank, Ralph, and Angela Butera; loving aunt and friend to many others. Family and friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 340 Pioneer Ave., Pgh., PA on Monday at 10 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019