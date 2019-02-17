Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
3040 Pioneer Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
WOLF MARY LOU

Age 89, passed away peacefully, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Lloyd Wolf, Jr.; loving mother of Lloyd (Rosalba) Wolf III and Michele (Fred) Pitaro; loving and devoted Nana of Christina and Melissa Wolf; sister of the late Nick, Frank, Ralph, and Angela Butera; loving aunt and friend to many others. Family and friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 340 Pioneer Ave., Pgh., PA on Monday at 10 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. 


schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
