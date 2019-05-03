ANDERSON MARY LOUISE (DIFATTA)

Age 87, of Plum, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019; beloved mother of Yvonne Anderson (Gary) Kreitzer and Lisa (Chuck) Dillon; grandmother of Brandon Lott and Justin Dillon. Mary Louise was employed with Peoples Bank of Unity until her retirement in 1996. She also served as a member of the Plum Borough School Board. After retirement, Mary Louise enjoyed participating in the Golden Agers Organization, as well as, assisting at the Plum Borough Tax Office. Some of her favorite pasttimes included enjoying lunch with her friends and spending time at the Rivers Casino. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Plum EMS, 1990 Old Mine Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or Central Blood Bank, 875 Greentree Rd. Building 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.