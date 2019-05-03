Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOUISE (DIFATTA) ANDERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY LOUISE (DIFATTA) ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON MARY LOUISE (DIFATTA)

Age 87, of Plum, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019; beloved mother of Yvonne Anderson (Gary) Kreitzer and Lisa (Chuck) Dillon; grandmother of Brandon Lott and Justin Dillon. Mary Louise was employed with Peoples Bank of Unity until her retirement in 1996. She also served as a member of the Plum Borough School Board. After retirement, Mary Louise enjoyed participating in the Golden Agers Organization, as well as, assisting at the Plum Borough Tax Office. Some of her favorite pasttimes included enjoying lunch with her friends and spending time at the Rivers Casino. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Plum EMS, 1990 Old Mine Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or Central Blood Bank, 875 Greentree Rd. Building 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now