Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOUISE (DEPOFI) BARRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY LOUISE (DEPOFI) BARRY Obituary
BARRY MARY LOUISE (DEPOFI)

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, Mary Louise (DePofi) Barry, age 93, of Bellevue, died peacefully, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Roland T. Barry; loving mother of Linda (Walter) Robertson, Barbara (Marty) Boretzky and their children, Barry, Staci and Candace, Cindy (Dennis Nash) Helbling and her children, Haley and Evan, and Michael (Jan) Barry and children, Nicole, Shawn, Brian and Steven; beloved aunt of Kathi Oberst, Gayle Laughlin and the late Bobby Barry; sister of Larry, Danny, Jane, Delores and the late Victor, Pio, Vince, Mike, Eugene and Tony; also survived by additional nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed watching Lifetime Mysteries and doing word searches on her iPad. Friends received Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now