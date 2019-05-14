BARRY MARY LOUISE (DEPOFI)

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, Mary Louise (DePofi) Barry, age 93, of Bellevue, died peacefully, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Roland T. Barry; loving mother of Linda (Walter) Robertson, Barbara (Marty) Boretzky and their children, Barry, Staci and Candace, Cindy (Dennis Nash) Helbling and her children, Haley and Evan, and Michael (Jan) Barry and children, Nicole, Shawn, Brian and Steven; beloved aunt of Kathi Oberst, Gayle Laughlin and the late Bobby Barry; sister of Larry, Danny, Jane, Delores and the late Victor, Pio, Vince, Mike, Eugene and Tony; also survived by additional nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed watching Lifetime Mysteries and doing word searches on her iPad. Friends received Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to .