BLACK MARY LOUISE
Mary Louise "Lou" Black (nee Moore) passed away Friday, February 7th in her home in Wexford, PA. Mary Lou was born May 1, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA to John and Clara Marie Moore (nee Donahoe). She was raised in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, attending St. Bernard's Elementary, and Dormont High School class of 1959. After earning a degree in Fine Arts and Business from Slippery Rock University, Mary Lou enjoyed a career as an executive assistant at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, a division manager for Sears, and a district representative for the Mattel toy company. After raising her family, Mary Lou developed a successful career as a real estate agent, broker and appraiser in the Wexford and Cranberry Township area. Mary Lou had a kind and generous heart, especially when it came to animals, providing a warm and caring home to many strays over the years. Mary Lou's number one love was always her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Paul Black; a son Matthew (Tiffany) of Natrona Heights, PA; a daughter Stephanie Hayes (Jon) of Cape Girardeau, MO; and three grandchildren, Caleb, Emma, and Henry. She is also survived by two sisters, Pat Huecker and Karyn Moore; and one brother, Thomas Moore; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou will be remembered by her family and friends as a wonderful person who provided them much love and support throughout the years. She will be deeply missed. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 201 Church Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Please leave condolences at
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020