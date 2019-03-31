BRESSAN MARY LOUISE (BUCCIGROSSI)

On December 9, 2018, Mary Louise Bressan (Buccigrossi) lost her second battle with breast cancer. Mary Lou was born April 8th, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Clementina Le Donne and Umberto Buccigrossi. She was a graduate of The Ursuline Academy in Bloomfield. In 1958, she married Edward Fortner. While pursuing his college degrees, Mary Lou entered her career in the banking industry. Work took the young couple to Alliance, Ohio. She became a Mother to son Jeffrey in 1962 and daughter Jill in 1964. Mary Lou enjoyed her days in the banking industry having worked for Midland Buckeye and Dollar Bank. In 1992, granddaughter Erica was born in Florida. Family and sunshine made the decision to move to Sarasota an easy choice. Mary Lou continued her banking career working for SunTrust Bank. Retirement allowed her to split her time with husband, Ezio Bressan, in Sarasota where they enjoyed the beaches, biking and the Senior Olympics; and Fraveggio di Vezzano, Italy where they enjoyed hiking and skiing. Once Mary Lou became a full time Sarasota resident, she became a volunteer at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital gift shop, logging in over 1000 hours. She loved spending time walking her dog Lucy and going out with friends. Mary Lou leaves behind her son, Jeffrey A. Fortner (Jennifer); daughter, Jill Arslan (Ender); granddaughter, Erica Sheley (Lucas Quillen); brother Richard Buccigrossi (Rita); dog, Henry the white schnauzer; as well as many extended family members, neighbors and friends. "Mary Lou", "Mom", "Nonna", "Aunt Lou" but never "Mary", will be remembered for her feisty, fun spirit. She had spunk. She knew how to sew, knit, crochet and cook. Boy did she know how to cook! Lover of the color red, coffee, wine, Coke, garlic pasta, pizzelles, classical music, leather shoes, orchids, Jujubes and driving fast. She fell out of a tree and shattered her heel. The doctor told her she would walk the rest of her days with a limp. She proved him wrong by mastering skiing and running 5k's. You are probably wondering how she ended up in a tree. We are still trying to figure that out, as well as how she ended up at Fantasy Fest...A private celebration of life will be held April 7th, 2019. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Tidwell Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion provided. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation at TidewellHospice.org. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com. "Love you, see you, bye".