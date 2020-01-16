Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:45 PM
MARY LOUISE BROPHY

BROPHY MARY LOUISE

Age 74, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL  HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Friday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m.  TO VIEW FULL OBITUARY or send condolences, visit www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
