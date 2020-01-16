|
BROPHY MARY LOUISE
Age 74, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Friday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. TO VIEW FULL OBITUARY or send condolences, visit www.johnfslater.com.
