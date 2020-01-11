|
DATT MARY LOUISE
Mary Louise Datt, 84, of Gibsonia, on Jan. 6, 2020. Born on July 16, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Charles & Joanne Nixon Datt. Beloved niece of the late Naomi Nixon. Dear cousin of Tammy Howell, Pat Pettie, Shirley and Dave Nixon, and Joan and Bob Nixon. Also survived by many dear friends and neighbors. Friends received Sunday 1-4 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, Bakerstown. Services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibsonia. Mary Louise was an active and devoted member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church and a longtime volunteer with the Northern Tier Library. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3882 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020