James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Anne
MARY LOUISE FERGUSON


1932 - 2019
MARY LOUISE FERGUSON Obituary
FERGUSON MARY LOUISE

Age 86, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Monessen, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, John Robert Ferguson of Clearwater, FL. Friends will be received on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Anne, Rostraver Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
