FERGUSON MARY LOUISE
Age 86, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Monessen, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, John Robert Ferguson of Clearwater, FL. Friends will be received on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Anne, Rostraver Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019