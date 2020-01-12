Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FROCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOUISE FROCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOUISE FROCK Obituary
FROCK MARY LOUISE

Age 88, of Mt. Lebanon, kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend; on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife for 46 years of the late Paul David Frock; devoted and caring mother of Kim Frock (Wendell) Weeks, Craig Kendall (Kristen) Frock, Linda Lee (Lawrence) Fogle, the late Scott Richard (Carol) Frock, the late Roy Alfred (Christine) Frock, and the late Paul David Frock, Jr.; grandmother of Carolyn Elizabeth Frock, Olivia Grace (John) Weeks, Wendell Porter (Julia) Weeks, Jennifer Frock, Adam (Rene) Fogle, Leigh Ann Hrutkay; great-grandmother of Jaden Webber, Xander Hrutkay, and Andreona Graham-Mankowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was a member of Bower Hill Community Church where she served as a Deacon, on multiple committees, and with the choir; a member of the South Hills College Club; an elementary school teacher and tutor; and a graduate of Slippery Rock University. She loved music, reading, bridge, family and friends, and she loved life. Perhaps most of all, she loved dancing with her beloved Paul.  At her request, viewing hours have been omitted. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service in Bower Hill Community Church on Saturday, January 18th at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive guests at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Lou's name to Bower Hill Community Church, 70 Moffett Street, Pgh., PA 15243 or to Concordia of South Hills (Resident Council Fund) 1300 Bower Hill Road, Pgh., PA 15243. laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -