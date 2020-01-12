|
FROCK MARY LOUISE
Age 88, of Mt. Lebanon, kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend; on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife for 46 years of the late Paul David Frock; devoted and caring mother of Kim Frock (Wendell) Weeks, Craig Kendall (Kristen) Frock, Linda Lee (Lawrence) Fogle, the late Scott Richard (Carol) Frock, the late Roy Alfred (Christine) Frock, and the late Paul David Frock, Jr.; grandmother of Carolyn Elizabeth Frock, Olivia Grace (John) Weeks, Wendell Porter (Julia) Weeks, Jennifer Frock, Adam (Rene) Fogle, Leigh Ann Hrutkay; great-grandmother of Jaden Webber, Xander Hrutkay, and Andreona Graham-Mankowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was a member of Bower Hill Community Church where she served as a Deacon, on multiple committees, and with the choir; a member of the South Hills College Club; an elementary school teacher and tutor; and a graduate of Slippery Rock University. She loved music, reading, bridge, family and friends, and she loved life. Perhaps most of all, she loved dancing with her beloved Paul. At her request, viewing hours have been omitted. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service in Bower Hill Community Church on Saturday, January 18th at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive guests at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Lou's name to Bower Hill Community Church, 70 Moffett Street, Pgh., PA 15243 or to Concordia of South Hills (Resident Council Fund) 1300 Bower Hill Road, Pgh., PA 15243. laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020