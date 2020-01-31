Home

Aldrich Funeral Homes
431 E. 9th Ave.
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Glenwood, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Glenwood, PA
View Map
MARY LOUISE FULLER

MARY LOUISE FULLER Obituary
FULLER MARY LOUISE

Age 87, transitioned on January 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Durwin (Shelia), Terry Fuller and Lisa Fuller-Edmonds (Neal); sister of Juanita Moore, Lela Sanders, Jacqueline Sutton and Anna Ramrattan; also survived by grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Morning Star Baptist Church, Glenwood where services will be held Monday 11 a.m. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to ALDRICH FUNERAL HOMES, 412-461-3400.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
