FULLER MARY LOUISE
Age 87, transitioned on January 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Durwin (Shelia), Terry Fuller and Lisa Fuller-Edmonds (Neal); sister of Juanita Moore, Lela Sanders, Jacqueline Sutton and Anna Ramrattan; also survived by grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Morning Star Baptist Church, Glenwood where services will be held Monday 11 a.m. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to ALDRICH FUNERAL HOMES, 412-461-3400.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020