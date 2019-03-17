GROLL MARY LOUISE (FROEHLICH)

Age 91, of Mt. Oliver, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Groll, Sr.; dear mother of John A. (Barbara) Groll, Jr., Suzanne (Kevin) Cheesebrough, Marilyn (Thomas) Gaska, and Robert L. (Diana) Groll; loving grandmother of Patti, John, Mark, Kristen, Megan, Brendan, Matthew, Patrick, and Elise; great-grandmother of John and Braison; sister of Hilda Green and the late Helen Keeley; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was a wife, mother, homemaker, and supported her husband in operating the Groll Ornamental Ironworks for 40 years. She was an active and faithful member of the former St. Joseph Church in Mt. Oliver. Mary enjoyed and was proud of the strong lifelong friendships she made with her "club girls" from St. Wendelin grade school. Friends welcome Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in S.S. Simon and Jude Church, Tuesday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. www.slaterfuneral.com