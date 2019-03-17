Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOUISE (FROEHLICH) GROLL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY LOUISE (FROEHLICH) GROLL Obituary
GROLL MARY LOUISE (FROEHLICH)

Age 91, of Mt. Oliver, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Groll, Sr.; dear mother of John A. (Barbara) Groll, Jr., Suzanne (Kevin) Cheesebrough, Marilyn (Thomas) Gaska, and Robert L. (Diana) Groll; loving grandmother of Patti, John, Mark, Kristen, Megan, Brendan, Matthew, Patrick, and Elise; great-grandmother of John and Braison; sister of Hilda Green and the late Helen Keeley; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was a wife, mother, homemaker, and supported her husband in operating the Groll Ornamental Ironworks for 40 years. She was an active and faithful member of the former St. Joseph Church in Mt. Oliver. Mary enjoyed and was proud of the strong lifelong friendships she made with her "club girls" from St. Wendelin grade school. Friends welcome Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in S.S. Simon and Jude Church, Tuesday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now