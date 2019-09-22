|
HAJDUK MARY LOUISE (PATELLOS)
On July 1, 2019 at her home in San Jose, CA, at age 81. Mary Lou, daughter of the late Joseph and Adella Patellos, is survived by her sons, Damian (Mary Beth) Hajduk and Craig (Jackie) Hajduk; her grandchildren, Oscar, Alex, and Simon; and her siblings, Patricia (the late John) Macey, Richard (Shirley) Patellos, and Joanne (Richard) Nicotera. Mary Lou was born and raised near Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating first from Immaculata College in Washington, D.C. and then St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA, Mary Lou spent time in the greater New York, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Chicago areas, making lifelong friends and impacting countless lives along the way. She was actively involved in each of the communities in which she lived, both as a volunteer as well as a teacher. Mary Lou was an avid patron of the arts and instilled in her sons a similar appreciation for music. Her passion for politics started at a young age when, as a student at Immaculata, she was chosen to attend John F. Kennedy's presidential inauguration. She believed strongly in women's education and empowerment and enjoyed meeting like-minded women through the American Association of University Women. Mary Lou was also a doting grandmother, nicknamed "Reading Grandma" for her passion for books and reading to her grandchildren. She believed in treating people fairly and possessed an unrelenting optimism. Most recently, Mary Lou lived in San Jose, CA, near her son, Damian. Mary Lou enjoyed exploring California, as well as traveling abroad with her family, to locations such as France, Spain, and Lithuania. She would brighten up any room simply by walking into it, and could befriend anyone. She is now loved and missed dearly by anyone who ever shared her space. Her spirit will live on in our hearts and memories and in the lives that she helped change. A memorial event will be held in the Pittsburgh area in October.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019