MARY HAYWOOD
HAYWOOD MARY LOUISE

Age 67, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in her home. She was born January 24, 1952 in McKeesport, the daughter of Joseph and Adeste Gilmore Boehm. Mary was a graduate of West Mifflin South High School, class of 1970. She was a member of the Library Baptist Church where she was active in the living Christmas tree, preparing meals for shut-ins and their Bible studies. She also held a membership in the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 205, Monessen. Mary looked forward to running every year in Pittsburgh's Great Race and also in Uniontown at the Summit Challenge, where she was the 1st place winner several times in her age bracket. Mary always thought of others before herself and that was quite evident when she donated her hair three times to Locks of Love and Wigs for Kids. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, loved to cook and bake, especially her coconut cream pies and enjoyed singing. She was the kindest person and never had an unkind word to say to anyone. Mary loved her Lord and was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband, Mark M. Haywood with whom she celebrated forty five years of marriage on November 23, 2018; two daughters, Lori McKown and husband Brian of Finleyville, Beverly Rutkowski and husband Stephen of Russell; son, Mark M. Haywood, Jr. and wife Sangeetha of Aliquippa; seven grandchildren, Caitlin and Michael McKown, Matthew and Madison Rutkowski, Anish Mark, George Eugene and William Abednego Haywood; brother, Joseph Boehm and wife Andrea of South Park; three sisters, Deborah Finney and husband Barry of White Oak, Cathy Krebs and husband James of West Mifflin, Lisa Sipple and husband Curtis of Wexford. Friends will be received on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with the Rev. Ken Barner officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Monongahela. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
