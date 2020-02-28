|
KARDOS MARY LOUISE (FULLER-TOMER)
Mary Louise Kardos, of Munhall Gardens, on February 24, 2020, age 101. She is survived by son, Paul (Terri) Tomer; grandchildren, Trudy (Butch) Ooten, Andrew (Stacey) Tomer; as well as several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Coleman Kardos; daughter, Mary Margaret Tomer; parents, George and Gertrude Fuller; and several siblings. No visitation to be held; services entrusted to the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120. A Committal Service for Mary Louise and her husband, Coleman, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10 a.m., at the Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020