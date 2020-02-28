Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Committal
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Brush Creek Cemetery
Irwin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KARDOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOUISE (FULLER-TOMER) KARDOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOUISE (FULLER-TOMER) KARDOS Obituary
KARDOS MARY LOUISE (FULLER-TOMER)

Mary Louise Kardos, of Munhall Gardens, on February 24, 2020, age 101. She is survived by son, Paul (Terri) Tomer; grandchildren, Trudy (Butch) Ooten, Andrew (Stacey) Tomer; as well as several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Coleman Kardos; daughter, Mary Margaret Tomer; parents, George and Gertrude Fuller; and several siblings. No visitation to be held; services entrusted to the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120. A Committal Service for Mary Louise and her husband, Coleman, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10 a.m., at the Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -