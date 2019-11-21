Home

O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
1028 Benton Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
the home chapel
MARY LOCOCO
MARY LOUISE LOCOCO

MARY LOUISE LOCOCO Obituary
LOCOCO MARY LOUISE

Age 84, peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of Samuel T. and Angeline (Catanzaro) Lococo; sister of the late Pearl Angelucci, Rose Busin, Frances Lococo, Marion Lococo, Joseph Lococo and John Lococo; loving aunt of Marie Pietrzak, Linda Moffat, Kim and Alice Lococo and the late Samuel and Deborah Lococo. Survived also by great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive visitors, Friday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. There will be visitations for Mary Louise at the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Saturday from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.. Funeral Mass in the home chapel, Saturday at 11 a.m. Mary Louise was a hairdresser her whole life and she volunteered for over 25 years at the Little Sisters of the Poor. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Louise's name to Little Sisters of the Poor.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
