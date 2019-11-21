|
|
LOCOCO MARY LOUISE
Age 84, peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of Samuel T. and Angeline (Catanzaro) Lococo; sister of the late Pearl Angelucci, Rose Busin, Frances Lococo, Marion Lococo, Joseph Lococo and John Lococo; loving aunt of Marie Pietrzak, Linda Moffat, Kim and Alice Lococo and the late Samuel and Deborah Lococo. Survived also by great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive visitors, Friday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. There will be visitations for Mary Louise at the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Saturday from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.. Funeral Mass in the home chapel, Saturday at 11 a.m. Mary Louise was a hairdresser her whole life and she volunteered for over 25 years at the Little Sisters of the Poor. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Louise's name to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019