MARY LOUISE (PALMIERI) MARCIN

MARY LOUISE (PALMIERI) MARCIN Obituary
MARCIN MARY LOUISE (PALMIERI)

Age 93, of Monroeville, formerly of Rankin, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Mary was the beloved wife of 69 years to Walter Marcin; loving mother of Tom Marcin (Marion), Pat Eisner (Mark) and Celeste Lubanovic (Edward); grandmother of Thomas M. Marcin, Jill Marie Garrett, Allison and Natalie Eisner; great-grandmother of Dahlia and Ivy Marcin; sister of the late Thomas E. Palmer (surviving wife, Margaret), the late Donald F. Palmieri (the late Rosemary), and the late Ninetta Palmieri; and daughter of the late Celestino and Elizabeth (Forgione) Palmieri. Friends will be received Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Additional visitation Saturday, June 15 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Blessing Service in the Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment following in Cross Roads Cemetery. The family would like to thank the 7th floor rehab unit at Forbes Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network Hospice for their great care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center, 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd., Monroeville, PA. 15146. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
